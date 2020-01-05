Nellie Lola Bernhard was a free and gentle spirit who loved the peace and solitude of her cabin near Canyon Lake. She passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 82. She was born to Monroe and Lola (nee Easley) Bernhardt, in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from SW Texas State Teachers College and received a Master of Library Science degree from Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas. Her career as a librarian spanned 30 years, all with Harlandale Independent School District.
After her retirement in 1997, Nell was free to pursue her passions, which included: travel (United States, Europe, and Egypt), reading, art, music, history, sewing, needlepoint, and water aerobics. She also loved her pets, her dog Dixie and cat Annie and enjoyed wildlife that would visit her cabin.
She is survived by her cousins Linda Easley Curtis and James and Darrell Easley. Of great comfort to Nell were her caregivers: Jayne Strauss, Debbie Defries, and Roxanne Morrison.
Visitation will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, Canyon Lake, Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Services will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10 am, also at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home with interment thereafter at Mount Valley Cemetery. In lieu of ﬂowers, please send donations to Tye Preston Memorial Library
