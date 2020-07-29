Justine Herring, of New Braunfels, TX passed away July 24, 2020.
Tina, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Boston, Massachusetts. She lived in Greenport Long Island, New York prior to serving in the United States Navy. After the Navy, Tina worked at the College of Southern Maryland. She retired from professional life in 1998. She was a big fan of the Washington Redskins and proudly represented them in Texas. When she wasn’t reading a best seller, Tina enjoyed watching British television and movies.
She is survived by her children Donald T. Herring Jr., Ernest W. Herring (Joann) and Darcy A. Ferguson; her brother William Coulter and Sister-In-Law Peggy; nephew William Coulter Jr., and niece Emily Lorraine Lastella (Jim); grandchildren Christina Duncan, Ernest Herring Jr. (Kelly), Stephanie Proctor (Matt), Lane and Jacob Ferguson; great grandchildren Caelin and Celeste Duncan, Jack, Mackenzie and Carter Herring, Lily Proctor and Atlas Gesch-Ferguson.
