Mary E. Thompson, 84, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her home. She was born to William Thompson and Eleanor Waters Thompson in Houston, Texas on July 7, 1935. Mary grew up in the Heights of Houston. After attending Baylor University for her Bachelors and University of Michigan for her Masters, Mary taught band at Hogg Middle School, Scarborough High School, and Clifton Middle School in Houston. She retired and moved to New Braunfels to be closer to family, and continued her love of teaching students in NBISD, Comal ISD and surrounding counties. She taught private music lessons until she was 82 years young.
Mary was a force of nature... a truly gifted and unforgettable teacher and Aunt who leaves behind a legacy of thousands of students and family members... all of us forever blessed, on one level or another, by her “southern fried wisdom” and insistence that we evolve into the best versions of ourselves - both onstage and off.
Mary may have been short in stature, but she stood tall in our eyes. She helped students improve and become professional musicians, band directors, leaders, and contributing members of society. She taught students for the sheer joy of seeing them be successful musicians and to appreciate the art of music, and she loved them unconditionally. She attended every band concert, football game, and marching contest. She brought students and families into her homes and helped raise many of them, in her tough motherly/grandmotherly way. A loyal and hardworking member of the Comal Community Band and Oakwood Church, and a devoted Michigan and Baylor (Sic‘em Bears) fan; she seemed to have no limits to what she would do for others. Mary was recognized by NBISD as a Silver Unicorn in 2017, it was one of the proudest moments of her life. We were blessed and honored by her presence in our lives.
While music was her love, Mary also loved her family. She gave us support, fun, love, and food. While she never married and never had children of her own, she had kids, a lot of them. She mothered many, many students, her sister’s children, and her sister’s children’s children. Yes, she had kids. She loyally attended her Texas grand-niece and grand-nephews volleyball and basketball games, band concerts, school events, and graduations. She was always there, our encourager, our cheerleader, our rock. She loved us and we loved her. She had a gift for making things all right; she knew how to make us laugh and feel good inside. Her friends from her bible study class were so special to her as well. She rarely missed Friday “game days” with her class, even though she didn’t necessarily like to play games; she went to enjoy the fellowship with her friends. She loved unconditionally.
While it’s an earthly goodbye for now, we know we will see her again in heaven someday. One thing is for certain, there is a band up in heaven that needed a conductor, and we know she’s already accepted the job.
She is survived by brother in law, Frank Gallerano; nieces, Kay Heckroth, Cheryl Smith, Laurie Smith; nephew, Karl Smith; great nieces, Ashley Smith, Jackie Strickland, Katie Swett, Kelly Heckroth, Jeannie Mesker; great nephews, Derek Smith, Evan Smith, Jody Ledbetter, Tony Mesker, Aaron Mesker, Matt Heckroth. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeanette Gallerano; niece Kim Smith; nephew Kirk Smith; and great nephew Andrew Mesker.
Public visitation will begin 12 noon Tuesday at Oakwood Baptist Church and will continue until service time. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Oakwood Baptist Church with Pastor Ray Still officiating. A Graveside service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oakwood Church’s Spread Out Think Big/Building Fund. Mary was always passionate about the growth of her church and how they intentionally engage the community. Please visit our website at www.zoellerfunerlhm.com to share your condolences and memories.
Commented