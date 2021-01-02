Gwendolyn Louise James was born on October 15, 1925 in Elkhart, Texas and passed away peacefully on December 27, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Louise was married 56 years to Benjamin Aubrey James, who preceded her in passing on September 27, 2010. Louise was a great wife and Mother, transferring multiple times across the United States with Aubrey as he moved for his job. When they retired in 1980, they settled first at Canyon Lake and later moved into New Braunfels. She was happy to be back in Texas.
Louise graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana and went to work at a law firm. She soon eloped and married Aubrey and they began a long journey of work related transfers to Tennessee, Ohio, Iowa, Nevada, Texas, Nebraska, Kentucky and back to Texas. She focused on raising her family and was active in her Church and with all forms of handicrafts. She never complained about anything and always found a way to settle in where ever she was.
Louise is survived by her son, Stephan, and his wife Shereda of Spicewood, Texas. Their family includes Stevan James and his wife Jenny of Highland Village, Texas and their children Caleb, Carter and Brenner; Shanan Marek and her husband Shannon of New Braunfels, Texas and their children Cole, Mason, Grant and Lauren; and Stewart James and his wife Hunter of Charleston, SC and their children Pearson and Sidney. In addition to her husband, Louise is preceded in death by Janet Haby, her daughter, and her husband, William Haby of San Antonio, Texas.
In the last 7 years of her life, Louise lived at Heritage Creek Assisted Living in San Antonio, Texas. They provided excellent care and Kristina Varga and several of the care workers there became part of her family. She considered Heritage Creek her home. We wish to thank them for all they did for her and for being a close friend.
A grave side service will be held for family members and close friends at Cranes Mill Cemetery near Startzville, Texas.
