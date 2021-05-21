Eusebia R. Moreno, a life-long resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills in San Antonio, at the age of 84. Eusebia was born on December 15, 1936 in New Braunfels to the late Teofilo Rodriguez & Quiteria De La Cruz. Mrs. Moreno was a cook and retired from McKenna Memorial Hospital after 26 years of dedicated service. She was preceded in death by her parents Teofilo Rodriguez & Quiteria De La Cruz; her beloved husband, Faustino F. Moreno, who passed away May 30, 1972; two sisters and four brothers. Survivors include her children, Andrea Carrizales (Raul, Jr.), Gloria Torres (Richard), Mary Granger (Donald), Ernesto Moreno (Hope) and Lucia DeLeon (Leonardo); 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Our mother was a very loving, caring & forgiving woman. She was very devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with each of them. Mom was an avid gardener & loved the outdoors. She was there for everyone who needed to talk, a shoulder to cry & a prayer. Her little dog, “Butch” & cockatiel, “Pretty Boy” will miss her. Above all, mom loved the Lord with all her heart. A faithful woman & prayer warrior. One day we will see her again, until then she will always be loved, missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Canyon High School, UTSA grad making waves with therapeutic device
- Rain blasts New Braunfels, closes Comal River
- New Braunfels doctor honored for her ability to mentor others
- Sean Michael Manley
- Public gets first look at proposed Mayfair development plans
- Next round of rainfall on the way to Comal County
- New Braunfels businesses overcoming the challenges of opening in pandemic era
- Sattler man dies after ‘tragic accident’ with tractor
- Gerard “Jerry” Stefan Scholler
- Sean Michael Manley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented