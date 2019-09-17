Lottie May “Nene” Henke, age 89 of Seguin, TX formerly of New Braunfels, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 13, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with Reverend Megan D. Elliott officiating. Interment will follow at Comal Cemetery in New Braunfels. Lottie was born on May 1, 1930 in Redwood, TX to Hugo and Lottie (Loep) Bartling. She married Ervin L. Henke on July 25, 1948. Lottie was manager of Shoeland, and then worked at Bruner’s Department Store in the shoe department. Lottie and Ervin were owners of Henke’s Ice Haus for 18 years. They loved to dance and fish, and were always holding hands. Lottie ‘Nene’ also loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. In her final years, her constant companion was her beloved pug, Lilly. Lottie is preceded in death by her loving husband Ervin, her parents and her son-in-law Chuck Cannon. Survivors include her daughters Sharon Cannon-White and husband Charlie, Carol Alex and husband George, and Susie Winterhalter and husband Gary; grandchildren Mike Cannon and wife Stephanie, Sarah Alex Johnson and husband Ryan, JJ Winterhalter and wife Sandra; great-grandchildren Colby, Madison and Abigail Cannon, and Ava and Olivia Johnson; brother-in-law Johnny Henke and wife June; and sister-in-law JoAnn Schaefer; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends. Pallbearers will be Mike Cannon, Sarah and Ryan Johnson, J J Winterhalter, Colby Cannon, and Allen Heidrich. Memorial contributions may be made to Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 562 S. State Hwy. 123 Bypass, #250, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or your Charity of choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Commented