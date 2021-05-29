Freddie Lindsay Erlanson, age 63, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2021 in Spring Branch, Texas. He was born on November 13, 1957 in San Antonio, TX and was the eldest son of Oscar H. and Sandra Lee Erlanson.
Lindsay worked for Halliburton Services in Operations for 40 years. He worked in over 50 countries and has made hundreds of lifelong friends. Lindsay fondley known as the “Dog” all over the world will be greatly missed. He was larger than life and touched so many people with his kindness and love of life. Always helping others without expecting anything in return.
Lindsay was an original member of the Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club and held the office of V.P. for Station 18 New Braunfels, Texas. He loved his Harley’s and lived to ride.
Lindsay is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Erlanson, his son Lawrence Brandon Erlanson, (wife Whitney), grandchildren Jaydon and Hazel Erlanson, brothers; J Leigh Erlanson, Oscar Howard Erlanson III (wife Deb), stepdaughter, Shelby Ann Stahl, his uncle Steve-O who was like a brother (wife Dana), numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Lindsay’s life will be at the Elks Lodge, 353 S. Seguin Ave. New Braunfels Texas on June 5, 2021 from 2:00 PM-5:30 PM.
