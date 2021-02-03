Lola Heitkamp passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at The Waterford at Corpus Christi at the age of 103. She was born on August 19, 1917 on the Demi-John Bend of the Guadalupe River near Crane’s Mill in rural Comal County, Texas to Edwin and Edda Kaderli. She married Raymond Heitkamp on November 28, 1936.
After their marriage, Raymond and Lola lived briefly near Dilley, Texas before moving to the rural community of Bracken, Texas north of San Antonio. After living in Garden Ridge, Texas, she spent her last years in Corpus Christi, Texas. Along the way she lived a full, rich life with a loving family and made many life-long friends.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Edda Kaderli, brothers Alwin and Milton Kaderli, her husband, Raymond Heitkamp, and her daughter, Faye Landry. She is survived by her son, Harlan (Gerry) Heitkamp, her daughter, Darleen (David) Ferry, and her son, Robert Heitkamp, and son-in-law Matt Landry, Jr. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Lola also had numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Lola Heitkamp would like to express profound appreciation to the staff of The Waterford at Corpus Christi and the caregivers who have demonstrated kind assistance and copious patience with Lola over the years.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 06, 2021 at the Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. that morning. Burial will take place at the Bracken Community Cemetery following the service. In consideration of the Covid-19 situation, the funeral will also be live-steamed on Facebook.
