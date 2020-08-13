John Robert Faust, 76, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home. He was born to John Bertram Faust and Rosalie Rose Faust in New Braunfels, Texas on July 11, 1944. He married Dyana L. Blohm on November 20, 1971 in New Braunfels. He retired from Hanson Aggregates New Braunfels plant after 35 years of employment. John enjoyed the outdoors and especially hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife Dyana Faust of New Braunfels; son, Kyle Faust and wife Jamie; daughter, Katie Koehler-Esper; 5 grandchildren, Makayla, Wyatt, Maverick, Colton, and Dillinger; sisters, Jo Ann Reininger; and Fay Rose Faust. He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Rosalie.
A Public Visitation, with family present to receive friends, will begin 5:00 PM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 7:00 PM. No further services are scheduled. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Twelfth Man Faoundation at Texas A & M or Outdoor Texas Youth Camp LLC; 1501 Bexar Crossing St., San Antonio, TX 78232.
