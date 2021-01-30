Deborah Patrice Ploch, 69, of Rocksprings, Texas, passed away on January 26, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born August 29, 1951 in San Antonio, Texas to Fred and Mary (Offer) Ploch.
She is survived by her children, Candace Castellano (Hector), Christopher Frerich, Joseph Frerich, and Amanda Miller (James); grandchildren, Ryan Hill, Samantha Hill, Micah Frerich, Kaitlyn Frerich, Drake Frerich, Olivia Frerich, Brianna Anderson, Maryjean Miller, James Miller; siblings, Sandra Schwartz, Priscilla Ballard, Fred Ploch, Gregory Ploch, Michael Ploch, Margaret Fritz, Bryan Ploch, Mark Ploch, and Tracey Kunz. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Ploch; brother, Leslie Ploch; nephew, Jason Ploch; and three grandchildren, Keaton, Ali, and Noah Miller.
The family will receive friends at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 5:00 – 6:00 PM. A Catholic mass and Burial will take place at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to John Paul 2 High School, 6720 FM 482, New Braunfels, TX 78132, 830-643-0802; in memo write “fund a need donation on behalf of Debbie Ploch” or Second Ark Foundation, 231 Thompson Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028, 830-315-7761; in memo write “donations on behalf of Deborah Ploch.”
