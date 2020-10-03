Donna Jo Taylor

Donna Jo (Brown) Taylor, 68, of New Braunfels, passed away on September 26, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1952 in Tyler, Texas to Jesse and Ruth (Nash) Brown.
Her school days were spent in South Houston, Texas. This is where she met the love of her life, Robert Taylor. On May 15,1970, her and Robert married. They had two amazing children, Jay and Jessica.
Donna is survived by her husband Robert and her children Jay Taylor, Jessica Regalado and her son in law Michael Regalado, her grandson David Wilson and his fiancé Jesse Gaiser. Her brother James Brown and his 4 children, Michelle, Michael, Melinda and Misty and their families, sisters; Patricia Salisbury and family, Angela Santiago and family, Juanell Brown and her 2 daughters, Christy Reyes and Elizabeth Moreno and their families. Many great nieces and nephews as well.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Ruth Brown and nephew Randy Schmitz.
Donna was a very loving and caring woman who was like a mother to so many. If you knew her, you know she was known for her greatest gift of cooking. She would make tacos and sweets and take them to her local grocery store, pharmacy, and neighbors to spread joy and smiles. She was always checking on others that were going through their own trials in life. She touched so many lives. Donna was always thinking of ways to make others happy. She will always be known for being straight forward and her ability to make others laugh. Her way of showing it’s better to laugh than cry. Her Lord Jesus granted her the gift she used so well and always faithful in encouraging others she knew. She will be greatly missed. We love you cray cray!
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, October, 11, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels.
