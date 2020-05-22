Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Elmer Hill of New Braunfels, Texas who passed away on May 20, 2020 at the age of 88.
