Juanita Jo Schaefer

Juanita Jo (Knoll) Schaefer age 57 of New Braunfels TX joined our Lord and Savior on November 6, 2020. A celebration of Life will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Sunday December 6, 2020 at 2pm.
Juanita was born on January 30, 1963 in New Braunfels, TX to Martha Ann (Rimmel) Johnson and Wallace Knoll. She is preceded in death by her father Wallace Knoll, step-fathers, Rufus Johnson JR; P.C. Rust and paternal/maternal grandparents.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years Alton Joe Schaefer of New Braunfels; mother, “Schatzy” Martha Ann Johnson; and sister, Tracy-Lou Lovelace and husband Norman Funderburg; brother, Stacy Wade Rust all of Seguin. She also leaves behind step children, Randy Schaefer; Caprice (Tim) Daughtery, step grandchildren, Fanci, Steven and Devann Schaefer; step great-grandchildren, Sammy and Cooper all of New Braunfels. As well as aunts; uncle; niece; nephews; great niece; cousins; brother/sister in-laws, friends and her beloved cat Hard head.
To her family she was known as Nita Jo and to her friends she was Anita. She was a housewife; a custodial parent to her step granddaughter Devann; a loving daughter; a wonderful big sister; a loyal friend and just an all around stubborn hard headed German.
Nita Jo for years was treasurer for the New Braunfels Pigeon Club and a member as well. She enjoyed racing pigeons and helping Joe and the club. But her greatest passion was being involved with Devann’s extra-curricular activities. Taking her to her soccer games; gymnastic classes; Hermann Sons Dance recitals, and Girl Scout Troop #1189 activities, She enjoyed helping other’s anytime she could. She loved coming to Seguin when she could to visit her mom. Her and Devann would make the day of it; playing wahoo; shopping at Goodwill, Walmart and always eating at Grand Buffet. And all the while with anything she did in her life; always with a Dr. Pepper in her hand. Just like the rose tattoo on her hand: shë will bloom forever.
The family would like to thank Christus Santa Rosa (Babcock Rd-S.A) ICU nurses and doctors for the compassion and care given to her the last week of her life spent in the hospital. Thanks to Zoeller Funeral home for making a difficult time for the family bearable. Thank you Melva; Jolie and Kim for helping when needed.
After the Celebration of Life the family would like to invite all who would like to join to: 4847 Stage Coach Rd, Seguin TX for food and to continue celebrating the life of Nita Jo. - To help the family with expenses a Memorial fund has been set up at RBFCU. For information contact Tracy@210-416-9859 or send payable to Joe Schaefer @ 845 American Blvd New Braunfels, TX. 78155 Or a memorial can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
