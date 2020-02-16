A well-loved man who touched so many lives, Michael Leslie Reimer, passed away the afternoon of Thursday the 13th, 2020 at the age of 65.
Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda, their children, Lesli and Cody, daughter-in-law Kerry, three grandchildren Braeson, Beau, and Jax; as well as his brother, Bill, and wife, June, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Billie Reimer, as well as his beloved daughter Sunni Reimer, and from this loss his heart never recovered.
Mike, affectionately known as “Big Mike”, was born in Kerrville, Texas on August 21st, 1954. Mike grew up in New Braunfels and attended New Braunfels High School, graduating in 1972. He moved to Lubbock, Texas after his high school graduation and attended Texas Tech University. It was there that he met his wife, Linda, and they married on May 10th, 1975. He graduated from Tech in 1976 with a degree in Agriculture Education. Linda and Mike moved to New Braunfels and raised three beautiful children together. Mike taught Ag at Hays Consolidated and Canyon High School for many years and went on to get a masters degree in administration. He became an assistant principal at New Braunfels High School for many years. Mike’s years in education totaled 35 and, next to his 3 children, it was the pride of his life. He impacted the lives of so many students and made many life-long friends through teaching, stock shows, coaching, and his overall involvement in the New Braunfels community.
Mike also owned many different businesses over the years and helped make Freiheit Country Store what it is today.
Big Mike will be fondly remembered by his family, friends, students, and co-workers for his larger than life personality but most importantly for his big heart.
A gathering in his honor will be held at Freiheit Country Store on Tuesday, February 18th at 5pm.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sunni Reimer Memorial Scholarship Fund in Mike’s memory. Mike’s legacy and memory will live on along with his daughter’s as the scholarship will help students in this community further their educational goals.
Prosit Bike Mike. We will miss you.
