Manuel G. Castillo, Jr., aka “Precious”
June 12, 1945 ~ January 13, 2020.
Manuel G. Castillo, Jr., aka “Precious”, a life-long resident of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on January 13, 2020, at the age of 74. He was born to Manuel H. and Bernarda Castillo, Sr. in New Braunfels on June 12, 1945.
Manuel was a veteran, serving his country in the United States Army. He worked for many years at Mission Valley Mills Textile. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where he was involved with the Bereavement Ministry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and is survived by his wife Estella E. Castillo, stepson Manuel E. Martinez, and his sisters Alice C. Castillo and Rosalinda C. Ireland and husband Glenn, as well as numerous nephews and one niece.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 6:00-8:00 pm, with Rosary at 7:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave., New Braunfels, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 17, 10:00 am at Holy Family Christian Church. Serving as pallbearer will be Jesse Ledesma, George Padilla, Mario Espinoza, Fernando Gutierrez, Martin Perez, Sr., and Harry Perez.
Services entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
Commented