JoAnn Morlene (Krueger) Stoepler

JoAnn Stoepler, 76, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 10, 2021 with loved ones by her side. She was born in New Braunfels on June 6, 1944 and attended Danville Schools. She worked at Winn’s Department Store and Krause’s Café for many years. JoAnn and her husband Lawrence ran the Stoepler Emu Ranch as well as Fuzzy’s Deer Processing. She is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Stoepler of 50 years; brother Walter Krueger; biological father Walter Ludwig; parents Elmer and Evaline Krueger. JoAnn is survived by her three children, Tracy Stoepler(Norma), Teresa Boyd and Tim Stoepler(Trish); several nieces, nephews, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Saint Paul German Lutheran Cemetery, 844 Obst Rd., Bulverde, TX 78163 with Pastor Bob Petruccio officiating.
