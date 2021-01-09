Howard B. Fox was born in Natalia, TX to Howard W. and Elsie Mae Fox on July 22, 1938. He passed away peacefully with his loved ones at his side on December 30, 2020 of kidney and heart complications and is now in the loving arms of Our Lord.
Following his 1956 graduation from Burbank High School in San Antonio, Howard was soon employed by CPS Energy in San Antonio. During his 39 ½ years at CPS, he was a lineman for several years and later worked in management until he retired. During Howard’s years in San Antonio, he was an active member of Highland Hills Lions Club, Highland Park Lutheran Church, and was a founding member of the Alamo Tournament of Bands. His children fondly remember his support of their school and sporting events. Following his move to New Braunfels, Howard was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and an active supporter of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School. He was a avid golfer and enjoyed time with his buddies, especially the enchilada lunch at Landa Pharmacy following their big game.
Howard and his first wife Jutta, had a loving marriage for 29 years and were blessed with four children. After becoming a widower, he later met Mary Ann Pusateri while dancing at the Farmers Daughter in San Antonio. They married on July 10, 1993 and enjoyed many years of family events, travel, bowling, dancing and neighborhood get-togethers with the Woodrow Circle gang.
Preceding Howard in death were his parents, first wife Jutta, brother Paul, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. Howard is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary Ann; daughter Michelle Fox (Steve); sons Robert Fox (Maria), Ernst Berger (Fumico), and James Fox (Shelly); stepsons Steven Pusateri and Matthew Pusateri (Katie); brothers Ron Fox (Trudy), Chris Fox, and sisters Bobbie Fox and Etoy Fox. Also surviving are brothers-in-law Dick Wehman (Hazel), Ben Wehman (Helen), and sister-in-law Linda Larson (Butch).
Howard was extremely proud of his sixteen wonderful grandchildren and six wonderful great-grandchildren. They were a special part of his life and brought him much joy. He shared his philosophy of life with them and always had time to listen to their tales of what was happening in their lives. The young ones loved watching cowboy movies with Grandpa and playing word-find games. There was always time in Howard’s life for his Grandkids!
Sincere thanks to all the family and friends for sharing their support and love during Howard’s many difficult struggles. Special thanks to the Christus Santa Rosa Hospital staff, Dr. Ted Treusevich, Dr. Linn Johnson and Associates, Dr. John Stanhope and the staffs at Warm Springs (PAM) Rehab Center and New Braunfels Regional Rehab Center for the attentive and caring help during his extended illness.
Due to COVID circumstances, there will be a private burial at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, San Antonio, on January 29, 2021. A church service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials in Howard’s honor may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School, 198 W. Bridge St., New Braunfels, 78130; St. Jude’s Children Hospital, the American Diabetes Association, or the American Kidney Foundation.
Howard often quoted John Wayne during conversations. A few of his favorites were: “Words are what men live by…words they say and mean;” “Tomorrow hopes that we have learned something from today;” and on his favorite coffee mug, “Talk low, talk slow and don’t talk too much.” “So long till we meet again, Pilgrims!!”
Commented