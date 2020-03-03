Lorine Marie Damerau went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in New Braunfels, Texas on January 6, 1924 to Rubin and Hulda Moeller. Lorine was a proud Unicorn and graduated from New Braunfels High School on May 29, 1942. A few years later she met and married Elton Damerau on June 20, 1945 at First Protestant Church.
Lorine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of almost 55 years Elton O. Damerau; sister, Vera Haecker, and brother, Eugene Moeller. She is survived by her son, Larry Damerau (Joyce); daughter, Gloria Damerau; grandchildren, James Damerau (Gail), Dale Damerau (Robbin), great grandchildren, Collyn Damerau (Michelle), Courtney Damerau, Cayden Damerau, Doriann Damerau; great-great grandchildren, Braylee Damerau and Brody Damerau; special family friend, Jo Gayle Wright; and her two cats she adored, Sissy and Nicky.
Lorine was a lifelong member of First Protestant Church of New Braunfels and also the 4-H Guadalupe Co. Extension Education Assoc. She will always be remembered for being everyone’s “Oma”. Lorine was an avid Spurs, Cowboys, and Marion Bulldogs fan. She never missed a game. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Kirkwood Manor.
A Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5-7:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Marion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 4-H Guadalupe Co. Extension Education Assoc. in memoriam of Lorine Damerau, Checks payable to: EE Assoc. 210 E. Live Oak Seguin, Texas 78155 or the Marion Community Library in care of Shelley Chase, in memoriam of Lorine Damerau, PO Box 619 Marion, Texas 78124.
