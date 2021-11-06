Charlene Alwina Neugebauer Soechting, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed peacefully into her heavenly home on November 4, 2021. In the comfort of her home, with family by her side, she was able to depart this life and join her husband and son in her final resting place.
Charlene was born on March 2, 1942, to William and Linda Weidner Neugebauer of Spring Branch, Texas. She graduated from Canyon High School, in 1960. As a member of the high school’s inaugural graduating class, she was Canyon High School’s first Valedictorian.
After graduation, she worked for New Braunfels Utilities and Wickes Lumber Company, before moving into education as an Administrative Assistant for over 26 years with Comal ISD. She married the love of her life, Vernon Harold Soechting on August 26, 1961, and together they raised four children while living their entire lives in New Braunfels. Vernon and Charlene would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 26, 2021.
Vernon and Charlene enjoyed times with their friends in their card group, on casino trips, and fishing trips. Some of their favorite memories were spending time at their ranch in Seguin, hunting and fishing many times with their kids and grandkids. Lots of great stories were told by the campfire each evening when they were enjoying their home away from home.
Charlene was active in all aspects of her children’s activities. Whether it was as one of the founding coaches of girls’ softball in New Braunfels or traveling across the state and beyond, to watch them in their many athletic events or other endeavors. That tradition continued with her grandchildren and their interests, graduations, and weddings.
Her deep devotion to the Catholic faith guided her throughout her life and especially through the loss of her son, her cancer battle, and Vernon’s recent death. She was a lifetime member of St. Ann’s Christian Mothers Altar Society of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She volunteered many hours with the Bereavement committee and managed the Knights of Columbus Bingo Kitchen crew for many years.
Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Vernon, and only son, Keith. She is survived by daughters; Laure and husband Mickey Owens of Monahans; Loretta and husband Kenny Clark of New Braunfels; and Leona and husband Clay Pullin of Cuero. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Felicia Staats Soechting of Kyle. Her grandchildren include Tanner (Kristi) Owens, Trevor (Emily) Owens, Paul Soechting, Landry (Jordi) Owens Theut, Elizabeth (Jacob) Soechting Henry, Gabriella Clark, Grace Soechting, Kristin Clark, Clayre Pullin, and Carly Pullin. Her legacy also includes great-grandchildren: Harrison Owens, Carter Owens and a third due in March 2022. Her surviving siblings include Barbara Rosebrock, Helen Lehmann, Dorothy Burkholder, Mildred Hoffmann, Elaine Falkenberg, and Frances Blevins. She is also survived by several in-laws, nephews, and nieces who she loved dearly and will miss her greatly.
Family visitation will be at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, on Monday, November 8th from 5:00-6:30 p.m. with Recitation of the Rosary immediately following. Tuesday, November 9th at 10:00 a.m., a memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 138 W. Austin, New Braunfels. Internment immediately following the mass at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery Mausoleum. A reception will be held immediately following the internment at Columbus Hall, 111 Landa Street, New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Saint Ann’s Christian Mothers’ Altar Society, c/o Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 386 N. Castell Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130, or Hope Hospice – New Braunfels, 611 N. Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
