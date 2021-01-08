CHRISTINE “Christina” LANDIN ALVAREZ passed away on January 3, 2021. She was born to Pablo Landin and Leonor Ruiz Landin on December 15, 1934 in New Braunfels, TX. She met Domingo Alvarez at a dance after he returned from his military service in Korea. They married in 1951 and later had four children: Domingo Jr., Linda, Gloria, and Melissa.
Christina was an amazing wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, and friend with a big heart that was full of love for everyone in her life. She was a diehard fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs. She loved listening to Elvis Presley music and actually attended his concert in Austin.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband (Domingo)of 35 years, her parents, brother Evaristo Landin, Sr. and sisters Susie Valdez and Maria Medellin.
She is survived by her son Domingo Alvarez, Jr. (Tami); daughters Linda McHaney (Erasmo), Gloria Zepeda (Ray), and Melissa Menchaca (Vincent). Grandchildren: Robert, Gilbert, Melia and Mario Alvarez, Christie Lemos, Leslie Murillo, Monica Cruz Riding, Jarek Zepeda, Andrea Kerns and Amy Zepeda; grand fur baby, Dallas Menchaca and 13 great-grandchildren. She was also survived by her sister Juanita Bustos; brothers Antonio Landin, Sr. (Rosa), Pablo Landin, Jr. (Frances), Manuel Landin, Sr. (Gloria); brother-in-law Reyes Medellin, Sr. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be conducted on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at O.L.P.H. Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
