Sulema T. Sanchez, 89, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Colonial Manor Care Center. She was born to Jesus Trevino and Teresa Ontiveros Trevino in New Braunfels, Texas on May 1, 1930. She is survived by her sons, Gilbert Villarreal, Sr. and wife Anna of New Braunfels, and Manuel Villarreal and wife Sylvia of San Antonio; 3 grandchildren, Gilbert Villarreal, Jr., Joey Villarreal, and Ursula Villarreal-Moura; sister Teresa Medina and husband Alfonso of San Antonio, Texas. Numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Jose Pedro Villarreal, and second husband Adolfo “Fito” Sanchez; brothers, Eloy Varela, Frank Gonzales and Santiago “Jimmy” Gonzalez; and sister, Consuelo Gomez.
Private Services will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank all the staff of Colonial Manor and Hope Hospice for their professional care. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Hope Hospice.
Commented