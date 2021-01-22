Roger Dale Wigfield

Roger was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Cecil and Gladys Wigfield, who predecease him. As a child he lived in Virginia and Ogden, Utah. He was living in New Braunfels at his death.
Being a true patriot, he joined the US Air Force and served in Vietnam, ranking Staff Sargeant. He retired from Civil Service in 2004 after 32 years. He earned degrees from the Community College of the Air Force and San Antonio College. He was a lifetime member of the VFW.
Living in New Braunfels with his wife Chris for the last sixteen years plus, he was an active volunteer for the community, volunteering for the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, for the Santa Rosa Hospital, and for Hope Hospice Eleventh Hour Program. The family would like to thank you for the wonderful support to Roger and his family.
Surviving Roger are his wife Christine (Hernandez) Wigfield, his two step-sons Kevin (Joelle) Perkins and Nicolas (Rachel) Perkins, a sister Orma Patino, and six grandchildren.
Our family has lost a great man. Roger was devoted to his wife and his sons. He was witty, strong, unapologetically honest, and loving all the way to the end.
Rogers ashes will rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope Hospice 11th Hour Program.
