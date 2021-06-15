Vernon Harold Soechting left his earthly home for his eternal life with his Lord and Savior on June 11, 2021, at the age of 82. He was born on November 16, 1938, to Rudolph and Laura Conrads Soechting in Guadalupe County. On August 26, 1961, he married his true love Charlene Neugebauer Soechting.
As a lifelong resident of New Braunfels, he attended his early years at Watson and Goodwin schools and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1957. His career began and ended in the textile business at Mission Valley Mills. It began in the Cloth department, and he rose to the level of Supervisor before retiring in 2001 after 42 years. Through those many years at the Mill, countless fond memories of great times with friends, enjoying company events and other celebrations developed into life-long friendships. He served his country in the National Guard from 1956-1964. He was an honorary life member of Knights of Columbus Council #4183 and a member of both Sts. Peter & Paul Church in New Braunfels and St. John’s Mission Church in Hunter.
Vern and Char enjoyed time at their ranch hunting, fishing, sitting by the fire and were often joined by their grandchildren. Casino trips and playing cards with their friends along with more hunting and fishing with siblings kept his calendar full. Vern “Stick” loved his weekly golf outing with his buddies and the breakfast group gatherings on Saturday mornings.
His joy showed through when he talked of having put four kids through college and how his children have continued the strong family values he demonstrated throughout his life. In the past two years, he was blessed with the birth of two great-grandsons and relished the special moments he could share laughing and showing them the joys of the outdoors. You could always find him outside fixing or building something; his biggest joy was tending to his garden and sharing the fruits of his labor with others. He has been a rock to his family as well as so many others and has always been supportive and helpful whether it was repairing something or as a consultant for wise advice.
Vernon was proceeded in death by his parents and his son Keith Soechting. He will be missed by his surviving family – his wife of 59 years, Charlene Neugebauer Soechting, his daughters Laure and her husband Mickey Owens, Loretta and her husband Kenny Clark, and Leona and her husband Clay Pullin. He is survived by 10 grandchildren and their spouses: Tanner & Kristi Owens, Trevor & Emily Owens, Paul Soechting, Landry Owens, Elizabeth Soechting, Gabriella Clark, Grace Soechting, Kristin Clark, Clayre Pullin and Carly Pulllin. He also leaves behind 2 great-grandsons Harrison Owens and Carter Owens.
Visitation will be at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, on Thursday, June 17th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with Recitation of Rosary immediately following. Friday, June 18th at 2:00 p.m., a memorial mass will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels. Internment immediately following the mass at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the Knight of Columbus Council #4183 in the hopes of establishing a scholarship in his name. Make checks payable to the Knights of Columbus, mailed to Sts. Peter & Paul Church at 386 N. Castell, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, with a notation in memory of Vernon Soechting.
