Our beloved Richard Lawrence Heyden Jr (Rick) transitioned peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the age of 71. Rick was born November 29th, 1949 in Dallas, Texas. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in Dallas, TX in 1967 and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing from Texas Tech University in 1972.
Rick was an accomplished businessman who was well respected in his industry. For the past 30+ years, he and his business partner successfully ran the Heyden Stanley group, a manufacturer rep agency, which grew to cover five states with a warehouse based in Houston.
In 1980, Rick moved his family to New Braunfels, TX where he’s been brightening people’s days with his larger than life laugh ever since. A member of the Downtown Rotary Club and the Wurstfest Association, Rick contributed to the New Braunfels community by giving back and helping others in more ways than one. Many men had to explain a purchase or two to their wives after one of his infamous Wild Game Dinners which grew into a major annual fundraiser and night of fun. Upon learning of his passing, many of Rick’s friends mentioned remembering him most for his laugh, his outgoing humor, his positive energy and most of all his kindness.
Coming from a long family line of Texas roots tracing back to the Texas Declaration of Independence, Rick prided himself on maintaining his family history and passing on the legacy to future generations. One of Rick’s greatest joys was spending hours driving around his ranch, the Andrew Smyth Conejo Ranch in Uvalde, TX, teaching the next generation of hunting and fishing enthusiasts to enjoy the splendor of south Texas ranch land. He spent many nights grilling under the bright stars of the Texas sky.
Rick loved attending live sporting events and held season tickets to the San Antonio Spurs since their early days in the HemisFair Arena through today. From the sidelines, he cheered on the team through five NBA championships, enjoying sharing the game experience with family and friends.
With a passion for live performing arts, Rick served on the board of the New Braunfels Performing Arts Theatre. He took his children to see movies at this little two screen movie theater in the 1980s and found great joy in seeing it transformed to a live performing arts theatre today bringing world class entertainment to New Braunfels.
Rick was preceded in death by his mother Betsy Smyth Heyden Brown, father Richard Lawrence Heyden, Sr. and brother Andrew Smyth Heyden. He is survived by his wife Cyndi Miller, his sister Kathleen Heyden Heidenreich of Fairview, TX, daughter Jennifer Heyden Collier (Jim) of Hideaway, TX and son JT Heyden of New Braunfels, TX, as well as his step daughter Allison Phair (Glenn) and step son Dallas Miller (Chesley) both of New Braunfels, TX. He was a wonderful Papa to his grandchildren MJ Collier, Heyden Collier, Scotlan Heyden, Finley Heyden, Rex Phair, Iylee Phair and Ford Miller. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends who all loved him dearly.
Services for Rick will be held on Saturday, February 27th at 3:00 pm at Oakwood Church in New Braunfels. Graveside services for both Rick and his brother Andrew, who also passed recently, will be held on Sunday, February 28th at 1:00 pm at the old town Uvalde Cemetery in Uvalde, TX.
In remembrance of Richard Heyden, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre in New Braunfels, TX. Arrangements are being handled by Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX.
