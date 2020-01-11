Ronald William Voss

Ronald “Red” William Voss passed away at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas on January 5, 2020.
Ronald is survived by his mother, Betty Tackett; and his children, Sherry Voss, William Voss and Amber Jenkins. He is predeceased by his father, William Ernest Voss.
Ronald was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 5, 1961 to Betty Tackett and William Ernest Voss. He graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1979, where he discovered his passion for working with his hands. He was a mechanic at heart, but knew a little bit about everything from A to Z. Thus, his handy man service was born. From building fences to rebuilding transmissions, he was your guy.
Ronald was a devoted father, an avid hunter, experienced salt water fisherman and had a passion for anything that went fast. He loved everything from Nascar to local drag races, at the San Antonio Raceway, where many family outings were spent. In his later years, he opted for quieter nights spent in Fowlerton, Tx or Moore, Tx, where many hours were put in, hunting or helping out with guided hunts as a ranch hand. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held on January 18, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at 600 S. Peace Ave, New Braunfels, Tx 78130.
