Josefina “Josie” Guerra was born on February 7, 1945, and entered heaven on August 13, 2021.
Josie was born to the late Romeo and Alicia Gonzalez Guerra.
Josie’s work included an apprentice at a floral shop which she loves working with all the beautiful flowers and a 35-year career at USAA in the mail operations department. She had a love for baseball, Spurs basketball and a love for pets, Josie was an avid reader of novels and was proud of reading over 200 books.
After retirement Josie moved to Canyon Lake to live with family, she loved being close to the lake, watching the wildlife, vegetation that graced the Canyon Lake area. She joined the Bulverde Senior Center and their activities such as Canasta, Mah Jongg, Bunco and Bingo. She was a strong woman of faith whose devotion to God arose above all other interests serving on the parish’s Guadalupanos Society at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church of Canyon Lake, her lifelong desire to go to the Vatican was achieved in 2017 when she traveled to Italy and prayed in the main chapel of St. Peter’s Basilica.
She was the eldest of four sisters and is survived by her sisters Angela Trevino (Jim), Susan Kunschik, and Chris Edwards also surviving is her nephew and godson, Jimmy Trevino, niece Leslie Eisenman, grand nieces, Lydia Colon, Susie Pizarro and grandnephew, Haroon Pizarro.
Josie is now resting among all the angels in heaven. She will be forever loved by her friends and most of all, her family. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 180 St. Thomas Dr, Canyon Lake, Texas on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 10:00 am, a rosary will precede the Mass at 9:30 am. She will be laid to rest next to her father and mother in a private burial at San Fernando #2 Cemetery on San Antonio, Texas.
For full obit go to Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home’s website.
Commented