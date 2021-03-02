October 18, 1946- February 25, 2021
On February 25, 2021, New Braunfels native, Gay Allen Wimberley, loving wife and mother of three passed to the church eternal at the age of 74. Gay was born on October 18, 1946 in New Braunfels, Texas to Albert and Alice Allen. She graduated from New Braunfels High School with the Class of 1965, marrying Vesper “Bill” Wimberley on October 22, 1965.
Gay attended Draughon’s Business College in San Antonio, TX and later served in various clerical support capacities in and around New Braunfels, most notable First Protestant Church, New Braunfels Title, Comal County Clerk’s Office and Mountain Valley Elementary. With a love for community and history, Gay was a dedicated long-time volunteer, most notable for the Comal County Historical Society and the Comal County Fair Home and Heritage Antique Exhibits. She loyally served in her civic duties to the community as a notary public, a voter election official and as an avid loyal blood donor for many years to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, where she was awarded a pin for reaching the milestone of seven gallons for donating 56 pints of life- giving blood!
Gay was active in many social clubs and vereins including, Mission Valley 9 Pin Bowling Club, Texas Women’s Bowling Association, where she served as the Sergeant at Arms, and the New Braunfels Schuetzen Verein, where her and Bill together were an integral support to the club, where he held President and she held offices of the Secretary/Treasurer for multiple years. Gay was a sharp marksmen target shooter, winning the Simon Rest metals three times and the Queen metal eight times, one of which was the most recent 2020 Queen match!
She was a lifetime member of First Protestant Church, where she passionately served her Savior in various support roles from Sunday School teacher, President of the Women’s Ministry Fellowship, the Pastoral Support Committee and wherever the Lord lead her heart.
Gay was proceeded in death by her loving parents Albert and Alice, and mother-in-law Jenny Lee Wimberley, brothers, Albert Edward Jr, “Toogie” Allen and Bruce Allen of New Braunfels, TX. along with other aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides.
Surviving family includes her loving husband of 55 years, Bill Wimberley, her son Mark Wimberley, New Braunfels, TX. , son Charles Wimberley and wife, Shawn, New Braunfels, TX., her daughter Lou Ann Wimberley, New Braunfels, TX; her cherished grandchildren Taylor Wimberley and wife Chelsea, Ft Walton Beach, FL., and Bailee Wimberley, New Braunfels, TX and great grandson, Brayden Wimberley, Ft Walton Beach, FL along with several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Friday, March 5th, 2021 at First Protestant Church, New Braunfels, TX. Service can be viewed with the following link: https://youtu.be/NVG3xnrRDrY
Those who wish to remember Gay in a special way, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope Hospice. Web address: www.hopehospice.net Address: 611 N Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Phone: 830-625-7525.
