Caroline Louise Wenske Wiedenfeld, 92 of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on May 27, 2020.
Public Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. with a Private Family Rosary to follow. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Private Burial will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hope Hospices of New Braunfels, Alzheimer’s Association, VFW National Home for Children or the charity of one’s choice.
