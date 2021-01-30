Consuelo (Chelo) R. Rivas, at the age of 100, passed away peacefully at 1:00 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, with her two sons by her side. Consuelo was born in Rosenberg, Texas, on April 7, 1920 to Pedro and Esperanza Rodriguez. She was the youngest of two girls and her family then moved to New Braunfels. She married the love of her life, Reymundo G. Rivas on November 30, 1941. Both were very faithful Catholics and lifelong members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church- New Braunfels. Consuelo was a long time member of the Guadalupanas, church choir, and a frequent volunteer for many church festivals and charity fundraisers. Most importantly, she was deeply devoted to praying the rosary daily. Her many hobbies included cooking her special Mexican meals, gardening, creating ceramic pieces, and she loved to watch her novelas, comedies and romantic movies. Consuelo was a loving mother to her five children. Once they were grown, she helped her husband in their dry cleaning and alterations business known as Blue Bonnet Cleaners for 35 years in downtown New Braunfels. Consuelo is preceded in death by her parents, sister Julia Morales, husband, and eldest son, Reymundo L. Rivas. She is survived by her remaining four children, Rosita Cruz (late Edward A. Cruz), Juan A. Rivas Sr. (Elida), Sylvia Barrera-Moses (Tiger), and Pete D. Rivas (Ana). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Consuelo was so loved by her family and friends. She was a special lady who will truly be missed.
A Public Viewing and Visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Thursday February 4, 2021 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00pm. Holy Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 138 W Austin St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Friday February 5, 2021 at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Cemetery on the corner of Peace Ave and East Basel Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130. The Rosary, Mass and Committal Services will be Livestreamed on the Zoeller Funeral Home Facebook page. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10005689 to leave your condolences and memories for the family.
