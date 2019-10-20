Mary Anne Hollmig, 90, of New Braunfels, died September 25, 2019 at home. She was born in Houston, Texas to George Warren and Rosalea Conner House August 12, 1929. She married Stanley Hollmig in 1948 and moved first to Philadelphia then other cities for his baseball career, always “wintering” in New Braunfels and living there full time in the late 1950s.
Mary Anne was predeceased by her parents and husband.
She is survived by children Craig (Vicki) Hollmig and Cheryl (Robert) Warnecke, four grandchildren, Alissa (Thor) Thornhill, Tyler (Ashley) Hollmig, Grant (Emily) Warnecke, and Derek Warnecke, and eight great grandchildren: Barrett, Corinne and Luke Thornhill, Jack, Charles and Anne Hollmig, Gavin and Avery Warnecke. She is also survived by brother George Warren House and wife Stephanie.
Mary Anne was adored by her family. She was consistently positive, encouraging, creative, resourceful, industrious; an accomplished seamstress and amazing cook. Her presence made the mundane enjoyable, her character imparted wordless guidance, and she brought joy and celebration to even the small successes of those she loved. She was an unabashed ambassador for New Braunfels, bringing Elderhostel to the city in the 1990’s, docenting at the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture, leading city tours, and being a founding member of the Historic Outdoor Art Museum. She treasured her long time bridge, Gay Forties and Soiree friends as well as her museum, church and exercise friends. She trusted Christ and was active in St. Paul Lutheran where she sat with her children and grandchildren for over 60 years.
The family is grateful to her heaven sent caregivers, Sheila Medina, Oralia Lagunas and Diana Lagunas.
Graveside service was held in Hondo, Monday, October 7th. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church Monday, October 21st at 2 p.m. with reception to follow. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Historic Outdoor Art Museum, Texas Handmade Furniture Museum, Sophienburg Museum and Archives, Hope Hospice, or charity of your choice.
