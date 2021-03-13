Thomas Henry Reinarz passed away on March 4th 2020. He was laid to rest on his 70th birthday, March 13th 2020 at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Fort Davis Texas surrounded by friends and family.
Standing at a neck bending 6’6”, he often went by the name “Tall Tom”.
Tom was born in New Braunfels TX, March 13th 1950, and was the oldest son of Rochette and Betty Tays Reinarz.
In his earlier years Tom and his younger brother Jack went to flea markets, and had a booth at the Wimberley Market Days where they sold all kinds of knickknacks (and one time even sold a few live skunks as pets). It was there Tom got wind of a place to stay in Wimberley and eventually moved into his new home in 1976 where he stayed until his passing.
Tom lived a life of adventure. He had great friends and great stories about their time together. Tom was a carpenter a master woodworker and a beekeeper. He loved to work with stained glass, loved the outdoors, and loved playing his violin.
He was also lucky in love, having had two true loves throughout his life, Pat and Nancy, both of whom proceeded him in death.
Tom Is survived by his two nephews, Daniel and Frederick Reinarz.
