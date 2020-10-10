It is with heavy hearts that the family of Lonnie Lee Caddell, 80 of New Braunfels, announces his passing on Sunday, October 4,2020. He is finally reunited with his “Babe” of 53 years. Lonnie was born to AJ. and Annie Caddell on January 13, 1940 in Austin, Texas. He was one of four boys.
He is survived by his daughters, Leila Cameron and Lorie Huff and her husband Chris; grandchildren, Jordan Marcus and Gus, Jared Caddell, Leah Whitley, Karson Cameron, Mason Whitley, Natalee Huff, Olivia Huff; and two great granddaughters, Kendall and Zoey. He is also survived by his brothers Jackie Caddell and wife Darlene, Charles Caddell and wife Bonnie and sister-in-law Ginger Caddell, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Lillian Caddell, his son Len Caddell, son-in-law Billy Cameron; parents A.J. and Annie Caddell; his brother Cleburne Caddell; and his in-laws, Vincent Sr. and Annie John.
Lonnie graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1958. He was voted Most Athletic his Junior Year in high school. In 1961 he got his Associate degree at Blinn College for Physical Education and History. He then received his Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from Tarleton State College in January of 1969. He married Lillian on July 6, 1963 and they spent 53 wonderful years together. After he graduated, they moved to Austin, Texas where Lonnie worked for many years as a teacher and coach. After moving back to New Braunfels, Lonnie worked in sales for several transportation companies. Later, he worked at Gunn Sports
Park in San Antonio as the General Manager. Before his retirement in 2013, he worked as an Area Manager for Texas Alternator Starter Service for many years.
Lonnie never met a stranger; he could strike up a conversation with anyone and instantly become friends. He loved reading, history, going to museums, cemeteries, and researching his family history. He was an avid golfer. He was passionate about his family, a devoted family man who always made sure his family was taken care of. Safety was a priority to him, he went to great lengths to ensure his family was safe; he made sure doors were always locked, walked us to our cars, and called to make sure we got home okay. He loved to indulge in the sweets, he was the first one at the dessert table. He always attended his children and grandchildren’s activities and he coached his sons Little League team for many years. He was an incredible husband, father, and Popee and we will miss him dearly.
A memorial mass will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. A reception will follow at Landa Park Pavillion #16 (closest to the swimming pool). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Heart to Heart Hospice.
