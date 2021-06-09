Dr. Lowell J. Kepp passed away on May 7, 2021. Those who knew him have lost a gentle and gracious friend. Lowell was born on November 13, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia to Dr. Lowell Kepp, Sr and Mayme Kepp. He married his devoted helpmate, Betty Kepp in 1956.
A beloved pediatrician who practiced in Corpus Christi from 1962 until his retirement in 2001, many former patients will recall his twinkling eyes and compassionate manner as well as how gravely treated youngsters’ warts with the “magic” stone in his pocket…and it often worked.
Dr. Kepp fondly recalled his experience in a one-room schoolhouse in South Texas. He would go on to graduate high school at Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia, 1949; University of Georgia School of Pharmacy, cum laude, 1953; and completed his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia, 1957. At Georgia Baptist Hospital, 1958-1960,residency in Pediatrics was followed by active duty as a Captain in the US Army Medical Corps, 1960-1962 and an additional ten years in the Army Reserve.
Dr. Kepp served as president of the Corpus Christi Pediatric and Nueces County Medical Societies; enjoyed memberships in the Texas Medical Society, American Medical Society, and American Academy of Pediatrics. At various times, he chaired the Pediatrics Departments of Memorial Medical Center, Spohn Hospital, Physicians and Surgeons Hospital, and Ada Wilson Hospital. He served as Ada Wilson Hospital Chief of Staff; headed the Christi Corpus Chemical Dependency Unit; Driscoll Hospital Chief of Staff and Medical Director.
He sat on the Board of Directors: Professionals Credit Union, United Cerebral Palsy National Foundation, Charter Savings and Loan, Bayview Savings and Loan, Corpus Christi Community Blood Bank, Corpus Christi Council on Alcoholism, Families in Action, the governing boards of Ada Wilson and Driscoll Children’s Hospitals, Palmer Drug Abuse Program, and as an advisory trustee of the Driscoll Foundation.
Although retired from private practice, he remained a dedicated children’s advocate until 2011. He continued with administrative duties at the Pediatric Center and the Aransas County Health Organization. He was also instrumental in establishing ARANSAS FIRST, a non-profit dedicated to saving Rockport/Fulton’s signature oak woodlands. He and Betty were gardeners extraordinaire. Witness the thriving magnolia trees fronting every home they lived in and their accompanying verdant gardens. Perhaps his uncanny ability using diving rods to locate water sources helped. A talented watercolorist, he pursued that hobby throughout his life and maintained an interest in family genealogy.
For the past ten years, Dr. Kepp has been a resident of Frank M. Tejeda Veterans Home in Floresville, TX. Our family is extremely grateful for the loving and professional care given to him in the memory care unit. Frank M. Tejeda Veterans Home is a valuable asset to our veterans.
Dr. Kepp’s parents and only brother, Neal and his wife Bessie preceded him in death. Survivors include Betty, his wife of almost 65 years; daughters Kathy and her husband Sam of New Braunfels; Amy Sieger and her husband Lonnie of Bandera; and son, Richard and his wife Cheryl of La Marque. His cherished grandchildren are Amber Addkison, Corpus Christi, James Addkison and his wife Amanda of Orange Grove; William Chuoke and Stephen Chuoke of Texas City; Mason Kepp and Max Kepp of Houston; Allaena Mauer and her husband, Clay of Corpus Christi and Sarah Turk and her husband, Alexis of Seabrook and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A family memorial service was held on June 5. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to:
•Fisher House, Building 3623, Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234-6200 supporting the families of wounded warriors
•St. John Episcopal Church Building Fund, 312 Guenther Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130
