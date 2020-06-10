Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in Canyon Lake, Texas for Timmy Wayne Kenner who passed away on June 4, 2020 at the age of 66.
