The heavens gained another angel on January 14, 2020, when BB went to be with her Lord and Savior. Barbara Allen Brockman (nee Spaulding) was born on January 15, 1930 to Henry Clay and Nellie Pearl (Strole) Spaulding in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was one of 8 children.
During the summer of 1948, she met the love of her life, Bob Brockman, in a park along the banks of the Wabash River. They were married on February 4, 1949. Upon Bob’s return home from the Korean War, they moved to Baytown,Texas where they grew their family.
BB worked as a loving and caring mother to three children. She made sure they ate well, played nice, and laughed a lot.
Upon retirement, BB and Bob moved to New Braunfels in 1995 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They both were seen playing bingo at the VFW and American Legion Posts, enjoying a potluck at the Eagles, and worshipping at Peace Lutheran Church. She loved to travel. She enjoyed seeing the wondrous beauty of America, and along the way took in the casinos in Las Vegas, Lake Charles, and anywhere else one would appear.
Wurstfest was by far the place she always wanted to be during the first 10 days of November. She enjoyed meeting people and selling beer tickets at the Wursthalle booth. Her “fan base” was huge and she got such joy out of seeing them year after year. A kiss from a Grammy Award winner was expected each year.
By far, the sparks that made her life so special were her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Her world was a bright, exciting place through the lives of those kids. BB’s family was so very special to her. She always wanted to be in the middle of the “party.” It was just last week that BB was treated to a 90 year old photo shoot and a birthday party bringing many special family and friends together to celebrate.
BB will certainly be missed by all who knew her. She loved life, never met a joke she didn’t want to share, told you exactly how she felt, and loved everyone unconditionally. Her bright smile, sparkle in her eyes, and contagious laugh earned her many friends. The bunco and 42 groups she attended kept her spirit high.
BB is survived by her daughter Andrea, two sons, Rusty and wife M’Liss, and Karl, sister Madge Wagner and husband Richard, grandchildren Marianne, Christopher and Stephanie, Stephen and Jodie, Tim and Jenna, and 5 beautiful great grandchildren Kaylee,Cameron, Conley, Jason and Owen. A large extended family of nieces and nephews who live across the country, also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 58 years Bob, six brothers and sisters, and her adopted son Charlie.
BB has earned her wings and is dancing with her loved ones in heaven. Her loving heart, sparkle in her eyes, feisty spirit, and love of life was shared with many and for that we are so thankful. Ein Prosit to you mom.
The family wants to thank Hope Hospice, Dr. Randall Jacks, Dr. Ted Trusovich, Christus Santa Rosa New Braunfels, and Eden Hill staff for the kind and gracious care given to BB.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1-5 pm in the chapel. A memorial service is set for 2 pm Saturday, January 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels with Pastor Paul Owens officiating. The family will be there at 1 pm to greet visitors.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hope Hospice or the charity of one’s choice.
Commented