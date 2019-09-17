Susan Towler Stacy, of Pearsall passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at the age of 63. She was born May 31, 1956, to David Towler Jr. and Mary Gaye Buttles and is preceded in death by her father.
Susan is survived by her husband Clifton L. Stacy Jr.; daughter, Leslie Mikolajczyk; sons, Steven Dvorak, Joey Dvorak and wife Nicole; brothers, David Towler, Bruce Towler, Dennis Adams, Randy Adams, Royal Adams; sister, Lee Allen and her grandchildren, Kendall Mikolajczyk and Ethan Dvorak.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the First Methodist Church in Pearsall. Service will conclude at the church.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Susan, we ask that all who wish to participate make-a-donation to Bulverde Area Humane Society, P O Box 50, 3563 Kingsnake, Bulverde, Texas 78163.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home, 608 East Trinity, Pearsall, Texas 78061 (830) 334-3361.
