Orville Charles Searight, Jr.

Orville Searight, Jr. 96, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away, Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home.
Orville was born on March 7, 1923 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Marie and Orville Searight, Sr. He graduated from North High School in Columbus, Ohio in 1942. On June 6, 1942 he married the former Jennie Marie Williams in Columbus. Orville served his country in the Coast Guard from 1943 to 1945. Following his discharge he moved his family to Texas where he resided until his passing. He was employed for 30 years at City Public Service Board in San Antonio, Texas until his retirement in 1982. He spent the remainder of his long life in New Braunfels, Texas.
Orville is survived by his 4 children, Carol Ann Searight of New Braunfels, TX, Donald Charles Searight and his wife Carol of Georgetown, TX, Jerry Searight and his wife Marie of New Braunfels, TX, and Nancy Marie Riedel of Lockhart, TX; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren and his sister, Mary Jane Stein of Columbus, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Orville Searight, Sr. and his wife Jennie Marie Searight (Williams) in 2012.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery 600 South Center in Marion, Texas.
