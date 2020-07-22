Hilario Torres, born on January 14, 1924 passed away peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family, went home to join his Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ernestina Torres, his parents, Ursulo Torres and Luisa Sandoval Torres, sister Trinidad Carmona, and grandchildren Crespin Perez, Jr. and Melinda Gonzales.
He is survived by his son Arturo Hilario Torres (Hortense) and daughters Ida Lopez (Cristobal) Mary Lou Pacheco (Raul), Esther Lerma (Manuel) and Susie Gonzales (George); 19 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother-in-law Bernard Gutierrez, sisters-in-law Irma Gutierrez and Diamantina Moreno. As well as numerous nieces and nephews that he also dearly loved. Hilario touched many lives especially those of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his great-great-grandchildren, teaching them to be God-loving, respectful and to maintain family values full to faith and happiness. He was a World War II veteran where he served in the Army-Air Force up until his honorable discharge at the end of the war in 1945. In his civilian life, he retired from Mission Valley Mills in 1986. We know that Heaven and his loving wife are rejoicing with his arrival as he awaits his role as one of God’s workers and angels. We love you Hilario and we will miss you and your warm caring heart until we are together again.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 5-9:00 pm, with the Rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Entombment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice.
