Diego Alanis
Aguillon, age 72, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born on November 13, 1946 to Isidro Sr and Luisa Aguillon, he was a lifelong resident of New Braunfels. Diego is a graduate of New Braunfels High School, class of 1967. Diego was married to his love, Rosa Huerta, for 45 years before her passing in 2016.
Diego is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brothers Francisco, Rudolfo, Isidro Jr; adopted sister Maria Martinez; niece Haleigh Flynn and several Aunts,
Uncles and Cousins.
Diego is survived by his children Roxanne Campos and husband Samuel Jr; Sonia Aguillon and Jim Patterson; Son Diego Jr and Chrystal Amaya. His Sister Maria Flynn. He loved his six grandchildren Alexis &
Averie Campos, Heather Maynard; Dylan, Caleb and Cayson Aguillon. Numerous Brother and Sister in Laws, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Family Friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9th from 5-9PM, with a rosary cited at 7PM at Sunset Oaks Memorial Funeral Home. Mass of Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 10th @ 10 AM, Holy Family Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Diego served in the US Navy, aboard the USS Hornet as a Machinist and was a member of the Apollo 11 Recovery Team. He dedicated over 30 years as a New Braunfels Little League Coach and Umpire. He worked at West Point Pepperell Textile Mill and retired from Chase Bank.
Diego was a diehard sports fan cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs. He was well known and will be missed by many.
The Aguillon Family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care, Dr Shadi Mourad and Staff (especially Lee, Rick & Courtney), Dr. Yukio, Dr. Brandon James and their staff. A special thank you to his neighbors Tamie and Gabe, as well as Rosa DeLaRosa for the special care provided to our father.
