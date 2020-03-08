Dorothy Pearl Garlinghouse Farthing passed peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas.
She was born to Norman and Edna Garlinghouse on September 25, 1923, in Osage County, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Maurice, and her husband, Leslie Otis Farthing to whom she was married for over 71 years.
She is survived by her son, Larry Eugene (Linda) Farthing, and daughter, Edna Kay (John) Evans, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, no memorial services are being held. She was cremated and her ashes will be spread with those of her husband in a private family ceremony.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the staffs of Rio Terra Assisted Living and Encompass Healthcare Hospice for their kind and loving care.
