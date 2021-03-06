Christal A. Smith, age 67, and a resident of New Braunfels went to be with the Lord on Friday evening, February 26, 2021, at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels. Christal was born on November 13, 1953, in Falfurrias, TX to the late Wayne C. Hornsby and Mary Jo Adams Hornsby.
On October 2, 1971, she married her longtime high school sweetheart, Richard. Over the next 21 years, they welcomed 4 children into the world. For most of their 49 year-long marriage, they worked side by side as an example of unconditional love. She loved nothing more than being surrounded by her family, laughing together, cooking together, and enjoying each other’s company. But she didn’t stop there; she was a mother to all and opened her heart and her home to many over the years. She was the heart of the family and the Smith house was always filled with joy and fun times. Christal was a woman of faith and walked through life with a grace unsurpassed, no matter the obstacles. Her wisdom and character will endure over a lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Mary Jo Hornsby, and her brother Wayne Hornsby. Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Richard Smith; children, Jennifer Richbourg (Travis), Stephanie Hamm (Samuel), Adam Smith (Rebecca), and Christin Smith; grandchildren, Travis, Taylor, Katelyn, Cody, Elizabeth, Jordin, Jaxon, and Emma; great-grandchildren, Parker and Travis. In addition, Christal is survived by her two sisters, Linda Sauls and Rosemary Davis. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband and children.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 am on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Marc Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research (www.https://lustgarten.org/).
