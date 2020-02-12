Clyde L. Bannister

Clyde L. Bannister, 49, of Canyon Lake, TX passed away on February 9, 2020. Clyde was preceeded in death by brothers Robert and Ray Bannister. He is survived by his mother; Belinda Kay Bernhardt, his father; Robert L. Bannister and half-brothers Kenneth and Troy Wolf and Frankie Hollenback. A memorial service celebrating Clyde’s life will be held at his church, Cowboys for Jesus Christian Fellowship, 8400 Ranch Road 32, Fischer, Texas, 78623, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2:00 in the afternoon. May all who knew Clyde be comforted to know that Clyde now resides with Jesus Christ whom he proclaimed his Lord and Savior.

