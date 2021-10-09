Erin Gabrielle Syrinek passed away Wednesday August 4, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas. She was born March 12, 1983 in Katy, Texas. Erin earned her MS in Healthcare Administration from University of Texas at Arlington. She loved cooking, swimming, and her dogs. Her beloved Pitbull, Cleo, went over the Rainbow Bridge in 2018. Erin is survived by her dog, Lucy, her parents Allen and Gail of New Braunfels, her brother, John, his wife Kaylee, and their daughter, Nova of Dallas, Texas. She is loved and missed by all of us.
