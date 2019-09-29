Eugene Howard Ludwick, departed this life on September 26, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1930 in Houston, Texas to Ivey Lee Ludwick and Marie Theresa Augusta (Meuller) Ludwick. He graduated from John H. Reagan High School class of ’48, served 2 years in the United States Army – January 1951 to January 1953, then attended University of Houston and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. He married Betty Francis King on November 26, 1954. He worked for Humble Oil/Exxon and retired after 30 years of service. He ran his own back hoe company for several years, then had his own lawn service business for a number of years after. He even gave himself the nickname of “Mowerman” as mowing was something he loved to do. He and his wife, Betty, moved to Canyon Lake, TX in 1995.
He is survived by his daughters, Trisha Lee Williams and her husband Rickie Williams; Lacey Kim Lea and her husband Toby Lea; sister-in-law Erna R. Johnson and her husband Bill Johnson; grandchildren Kayla Marie Clouds, Edward Lane Clouds, Reagan Rivers Lea and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Ivey Ludwick, mother Marie Ludwick, wife Betty Ludwick, brothers Ike Ludwick and Harold Ludwick.
Public Visitation will be Monday September 30, 2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 79310 with the family present to receive friends and visitors from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Cross Lutheran Church, 2171 Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 with Reverend Don Fraker officiating and there will be family visitation after services. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery off I-10 at 1101 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77055. Memorial Contributions may be given to: Cross Lutheran Church, 2171 Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130. Please join us in celebrating our loved one’s life by visiting our memorial at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com.
