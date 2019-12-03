No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why....Phelan Hill, 39, of New Braunfels, Texas and formerly of Smithboro, NY passed away suddenly due to injuries from an auto accident on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Phelan was born on November 13, 1980 in Sayre, PA a son of Kelly (Scovell) and the late Floyd Hill. He was a graduate of Tioga Central High School class of 1998 and received his associates degree from Broome Community College in 2002. For many years, Phelan was employed locally in construction and in 2015 he and his family moved to New Braunfels, Texas where he shared his knowledge of construction as Vice President for the Texas operations of Dalrymple Gravel & Contracting. Phelan enjoyed playing his guitar, spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and camping although his greatest enjoyment was the love he shared for his family. Many adventures were taken to such favorite spots as Uvalde and eating pizza at Home Slice.
Phelan will be greatly missed by his wife Joy Hill; his children: Adam, Maddie, Mollie and Oliver; his parents: Ed and Kelly Smith; his siblings: Brian Hill (Shannon); Angela and Kris Engelbert; his grandparents: Fred and Lois Hill, Vivian Scovell, and Jeanie Smith. His Aunts and Uncles: Becky and Audi Fisher; Rusty Hill; Jim Campoli. Joy’s family: his mother- in-law and father-in-law: Diane and Sherman McElwain; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dean and Jennifer Whitmore; Janese McElwain; Jeremiah and Donna McElwain; Joseph McElwain; Emily and Tyler Budine. Many nieces, nephews including a couple special nieces Abbie and Emily Engelbert. Phelan was welcomed into heaven by his father Floyd Hill, his grandfather Donald “Buck” Scovell; his good friend and partner and crime Dan Manwaring.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Wednesday, December 4th from 4 to 8 pm at the Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd, Owego, NY 13827. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 10 am at the Owego Church of the Nazarene. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Flowers will be provided by the family and they ask that memorial contributions be directed to help the Owego Nazarene Teen Ministry Program, 3732 Waverly Road, Owego, New York 13827.
