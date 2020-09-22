Sylvia Adeline Fowler Szot went home on Thursday, September 17th., 2020. She was born June 7, 1934 in Anderson, Indiana to Bill and Adah Fowler and is the fourth of six children. She was well loved and cared for by her family allowing her to live a full and loving life.
She attended Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana where she met her beloved husband Bob Szot. Bob and Sylvia married shortly after college graduation in June of 1955. They were married for 47 years until Bob’s passing in 2003. Bob and Sylvia had a family of four: Janet Fuller of New Braunfels, Texas; Jennifer Hopkins (Charlie) of Anderson, Indiana; Gregg Szot (Lynn) of Montgomery, Texas; and Jessica Glassco (Sean) of New Braunfels, Texas.
Her joy was her wonderful grandchildren: Andrea Fuller Elliott (Ryan), Laura Fuller, Collin Hopkins, Barbara Gaffney (Jonathan), Jacob Szot (Lauren), Josh Szot (Hannah), Peyton Glassco and Madison Glassco. One granddaughter preceded her in death, Maegan Szot. She also enjoyed a newer role as great grandmother or GG as she was known by them: Luke and Hazel Elliott, Tucker Szot, Leighton Shackelford, Declan and Thea Gaffney.
She is also survived by two sisters, Virginia Foust and Marian Land and one brother Ronald Fowler (Vickie) all of Anderson, IN.
Always knowing she was to teach Sylvia attended Ball State University and graduated in 1955. She taught in Indiana, Ohio and Texas. She also was proud to teach adult education in Guadalupe and Comal County Texas jails. Her volunteer work brought her great joy! Hope Hospice, Church Women United, Family Promise and Reading in Schools were just a few.
Sylvia attended New Braunfels Presbyterian Church and was a devoted follower of Jesus.
In lieu of Flowers, Sylvia requested that donations be made to Family Promise.
Website: www.familypromise.org/donate
Mailing Address: Family Promise, 71 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901
