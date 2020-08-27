Alma Elizabeth “Liz” Looney, age 87, of New Braunfels, passed away on Monday, August 24th at home surrounded by her family. Liz was born on July 20, 1933 in Garrison, Texas to Alma and Lawrence Randall. In school, Liz played basketball and volleyball. She was also a cheerleader, class officer, wrote for the school newspaper, enjoyed participating in plays with the drama club, was voted class favorite and was top in her class. She graduated a year early from Garrison High School and went on to attend business school.
Liz began her career in 1951 working for a law firm in Nacogdoches, Texas, where she soon met the love of her life, Jewel Preston “Bud” Looney. Bud and Liz met while working in the same office building. Liz shared that she’d often return to her desk early from lunch so she could put on some lipstick and catch a glimpse of him when he’d return to his office!
Liz and Bud dated for six months and married on May 10, 1952 at College Heights Baptist Church in Nacogdoches, Texas. Bud’s career with the Sohio Petroleum Company quickly took them across the country to several states, her favorite of which was Wyoming.
In 1955 they returned to Texas and settled down in Houston, Texas where they lived for 25 years. Liz and Bud both worked for Texas Instruments before Bud became one of the founders of Mensor and Liz went on to have a successful career at Exxon Chemical. Liz thoroughly enjoyed her career at Exxon as the Executive Secretary for the Vice President of Refining and Marketing.
In her spare time, Liz loved playing bridge and shopping with friends. She was active in her church, was a Brownie leader, enjoyed crafting with friends and was a talented seamstress. Her daughters enjoyed being able to show her an item of clothing they really wanted because she could quickly make something identical without the need for a pattern! Weekends were often spent on the boat, where the family enjoyed waterskiing and picnics at the lake. Bud and Liz were wonderful dancers and enjoyed square dancing, ballroom dancing, bridge games, entertaining friends and several dinner clubs.
In 1979 Bud and Liz relocated to New Braunfels, Texas. Bud’s company relocated to San Marcos, Texas and New Braunfels quickly became home. Everyone wanted to visit them for the weekend because they could enjoy both lazy days tubing on the Comal River and afternoons on the boat. Evenings were truly relaxing at the Looney lakehouse, watching the sun go down over the lake.
Liz and Bud were members of First Baptist Church New Braunfels and quickly made many friends who also enjoyed bridge, dancing and traveling. Liz was a good listener, a loyal friend and loved long weekends with her family at the beach, the lake or at home doing puzzles and swinging on the porch. Liz enjoyed working for the Coleman company in New Braunfels and later worked for the Executive team at Valero in San Antonio.
Liz and Bud later attended Oakwood Church for more than 20 years. She volunteered at Eden Home, Meals on Wheels and at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels. She will be remembered by her family for the “Libby kiss”… whether you were sitting at the dinner table with her, across the room, or on the phone, you knew when she said “mmuuuhh” it meant that she loved you.
Liz is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law Karan and Don Brawner, Lisa and Red Motley, Angela and Richard Corbell, all of New Braunfels. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, David Brawner and wife Julie; Mollie Brawner Langwell and husband Dusty; Mahon Motley and wife Mary Kaitlin; Audra Motley Foster and husband Conner; Karan Corbell “KC” Oden and husband Austin; Kaleigh Corbell and Kennedy Corbell. Great grandchildren Adia Brawner and Preslie Langwell. Her brother, Leon Randall of Nacogdoches and numerous nieces and nephews.
Liz was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bud Looney; her great granddaughter Piper Kay Brawner and her parents, Alma and Lawrence Randall.
Due to Covid restrictions and concerns, the services will be private with interment at Hill Country Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ray Still officiating. Any memorials can be made to Oakwood Church or Alamo Hospice. You are invited to sign the guestbook at doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented