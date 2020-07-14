Gloria W. Voges was born to Otto & Meta (Rust) Weidner on January 4, 1929 in Bulverde, Texas. She passed from this life on July 12, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 91.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome Voges in 2010; daughter-in-law, Teresa V. Byrd-Voges and five siblings.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Voges of New Braunfels; grandson, Jarret Casey Voges; sister-in-law, Mildred Bartels; numerous nieces, nephews, additional relatives, close family friend, Chris Bloxsom and other dear friends.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
