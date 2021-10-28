Shirley Dot (Herring) Beavers died peacefully on a beautiful autumn afternoon, October 20, 2021, surrounded by her children at 4:05 pm in a sentimental journey to her home of birth, 405 E. Hunnicutt, Baytown, Texas.
Shirley graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas. She was a member of the famous REL Brigadiers and participated in the Miss Baytown Beauty Contest. In addition to her natural beauty, she was artistically gifted; a proficient gardener, poet, songwriter, Abstractor at Stewart Title, and designer of Halloween posters. She loved to play 42 and stay up late on the back porch with her family. Shirley married James “Popeye” Lowry Beavers Sr. and raised 6 talented and diverse children. In 2012 they moved to New Braunfels where they had vacationed all of their lives at Camp Warnecke to retire near their children and enjoy the Hill Country and a good drive up River Road.
Mother was known throughout the community for her eccentricities. In retirement Shirley continued her love for gardening and eclectic decorating. She loved to cook for her family and their children’s friends, neighbors, Thanksgivings and Christmas Eve parties. Her particular tastes could be appreciated by her jungle backyard with pets galore, and cactus landscaping. Her high-pitched whistling was a call to supper for her children including the Sargents.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Popeye, as well as her parents Weldon and Ida Herring, sister-in-law Linda S. Herring and nephew Dennis Scott Herring. She is survived by her brother, Carl Dennis (Hanni) Herring.
Shirley is also survived by all of her children. James L. Beavers, Jr. (Debra) of Prescott, Arizona, Denise Doree Beavers Penick of Austin, Brigette Irene Beavers of New Braunfels, Cheryl Lee Adams (Joe Benoit III) of New Braunfels, Joseph Lae Beavers (Sherry) of Goldthwaite, and John Latham Beavers of New Braunfels.
Shirley’s grandchildren include, John D. Barger III, Ryan (Pam) Beavers, Jared Barger, Phillip (Camille) Adams, Aubrey (Sarah) Adams, Christopher (Amanda) Kudelka, Andrew (Brooke) Kudelka, Lauren Beavers, Jacquelyn Beavers, Katherine (Chandler) Kiser and Jillian Beavers.
Her great-grandchildren are Aidan Barger, Brandon Beavers, Blakely Beavers, Rand Barger, Landon Barger, Linus Adams, Simon Adams, John Kudelka and Aspen Hazel Adams.
Truly, Shirley was deeply blessed with a rich legacy and many progenies to carry on her memory.
A Viewing will be held at Lux Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 6pm-8pm
Her Memorial will be held at Beavers Bend, 399 S. Gilbert on Beavers Bend, New Braunfels, Tx on Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 12-3 and lunch will be served. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
