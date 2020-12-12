Thomas Ralph Casteel passed away peacefully on December 9th after a long battle with Parkinson’s. A celebration of his life will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church on January 13th at 2:00 p.m. and will be officiated by Pastor Ray Still.
Tom was born to Ralph Frederick Casteel and Mable Rose Zickefoose Casteel in Lawrence, Kansas on April 14, 1934. He moved to Texas in 1947 and attended Bryan Military Academy.
His mother married Craig Jones in 1948 and he began attending Breckenridge High School where he graduated in 1953. Tom was a member of the band and played the saxophone and clarinet while studying under renowned band director, Irvin Dreibrodt.
The United States Army became Tom’s home from 1955-1957. It was during this time that he lived in Paris, France as a Military Policeman. He was assigned to SHAPE Headquarters and lived at the Versailles Palace horse stables.
Upon returning home from the military, he enrolled at the University of Texas where he met Frances Carter Barron on December 20, 1961. Carter always said upon seeing him for the first time, “he was the best looking man I had ever seen and had the most gorgeous blue eyes.”
They married on August 25, 1962 in Monahans, Texas. Tom moved his young family, along with his father-in-law, Franklin Carter Barron, to New Braunfels in August of 1973. He had fallen in love with New Braunfels at the age of 14 after his mother and Craig brought him to the Guadalupe River, sent him into Naegelin’s Bakery for pastries, into Krause’s for BBQ, and took him into Old Bossy’s to see Rosie for a milkshake.
Every Monday through Friday for 23 years he would leave from New Braunfels at 6:00 a.m. for the University of Texas Systems in downtown Austin, and would return home by 6:00 p.m. It was here that he worked as an interior designer and contract manager, responsible for new construction on UT Campuses across Texas. He was convinced that his children and grandchildren should live and work in New Braunfels. Throughout his life in New Braunfels he would buy properties to renovate and remodel. Each building was restored with his meticulous eye for detail and beauty. Tom always was insistent upon including his friends and his children’s friends at the Casteel river property, where he supervised their many skiing, fishing and swimming parties. His favorite parties were Halloween parties. He would always joke with his grandchildren that he would show up wearing his “ballerina tutu” (which one year he actually did)!
Tom was a member of The Optimist Club, Evening Rotary and member and chair of the New Braunfels Planning and Zoning Commission in the 80s. He volunteered for many years for the Heritage Society’s Heritage Exhibit, building many replicas of old New Braunfels which were displayed at the Civic Center during the celebration of Wurstfest.
Tom was a genuine, mellow, and joyful person. He was happiest with his family, a cigar and a glass of bourbon on the front porch. He was the world’s greatest cheerleader for any family member that wanted to venture out to accomplish their dreams. He often remarked, “there is not a cull in this group.” If you were to ask him, he would say his life’s greatest accomplishment was marrying his beloved wife and best friend of 59 years, Carter. Tom was given many names during his lifetime... Daddy, Granddaddy and Uncle Tom. He was loved by all and loved most in the Casteel family for his witty, dry sense of humor and his kindness towards all that he encountered. Upon retiring, he became “Grandaddy” full time, taking Catherine and Morrigan to and from school, to their many extracurricular activities and to the Children’s Museum and other fun playdates. When Jace and Hudson were born, he would love to spend the weekends with them, take them hunting and attend their sporting events.
Tom had a passion for animals, traveling, collecting firearms, painting and photography. He loved to travel with his family, his favorite excursion being the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. His second home was in Ruidoso, where he enjoyed putting his talent behind the camera to work by capturing the abundant wildlife from his front porch.
He is survived by his wife Carter, daughter Cheryl and husband Jim, son Barron and wife Michele, grandchildren Catherine, Morrigan, Travis and wife Dawn, Jace, Hudson, Jordan, Jenna and 7 great grandchildren.
Special love and thanks to Angie Baxter who has loved and cared for Tom for 5 years, to Frances Ponce who spent weekends with Tom, and to Patti and Barbara of Hope Hospice.
Thank you to all who have reached out with condolences. Tom was the pillar of his family and will be so missed by everyone that knew and loved him. Please consider a donation to a charity of your choice or to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or the Braunfels Trust Foundation.
Arrangement entrusted to Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at Texas State Cemetery in Austin.
